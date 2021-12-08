Cactus Communications adopts remote-first culture

MUMBAI

08 December 2021

Cactus Communications Ltd., a technology firm, has announced its transition to a remote-first company for all its 1,200 employees across nine locations globally.

With this it has become one of the first companies in India to embrace remote-first culture requiring employees not to mandatorily come to office.

“Three hundred and twenty people joined us in the seven months leading up to October 2021, and 50% of our new hires are from locations where we don’t have physical offices, such as Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune,” said Yashmi Pujara, Chief Human Resources Officer.

“Remote-first does not mean that we will not have offices or that our people can’t work from an office. It means that in everything we do at work, we will adopt a remote-first mindset, making sure everyone, regardless of where they are working from, has an equal voice and visibility in the organisation,” she said.

The company said its people are currently spread across 14 countries and 165 different cities. In India, its employees are currently working out of more than 130 cities.

Through this move, the company aims to create employment opportunities in smaller towns where such opportunities might be scarce.

Abhishek Goel, CEO and Co-founder, Cactus said, “The primary reason behind our adoption of a remote-first culture is our evolution as a global company. When too many people are concentrated in a specific office location, the loudest voices are the ones closest to you. With customers in over 160 countries, we want to be close to them.”

To develop a remote-first model, the company said it surveyed employees to better understand their work preferences and challenges. “Leaders found that 86% of employees wanted flexibility in how and where they worked, with 38% preferring full-time remote work,” it said in a statement.

The company also created a new role, Head of Remote-First, hiring Jason Morwick to lead the company’s transition.