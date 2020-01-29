Cactus acquires Denmark-based AI firm Unsilo

Cactus Communications, a global scientific communications company, has acquired Unsilo, a Denmark-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) company that specialises in text analytics, linguistics, and data science for an unspecified amount.

Unsilo, co-founded by Mads Rydahl and Thomas Laursen, provides AI tools and solutions for publishers to grow their business and improve customer experience through products such as Classify which helps publishers package and sell content in new ways, Recommend which supports the discovery of new and existing research, and Evaluate which helps scale up the capacity of the journal editorial office.

It has partnered with STM industry leaders like BMJ, Wiley, Clarivate Analytics, and Taylor & Francis to develop solutions for the publishing ecosystem.

Co-founder Mads Rydahl headed product design at Siri before it was acquired by Apple. Thomas Laursen, co-founder and CEO of Unsilo, said, “By combining Cactus’s scale and reach in the publishing and pharmaceutical industries with Unsilo’s text intelligence platform, we can advance faster and improve both quality and time-to-publication to the benefit of our customers.”

Cactus has, in the past, developed proprietary tools and platforms aimed at the pharma and publishing ecosystem.

Anurag Goel, co-founder and executive chairman, Cactus said, “Cactus has evolved into a full-spectrum solutions provider for creators, publishers, and consumers of scientific content. AI algorithms will play a key role in helping us consume and make sense of rapidly increasing content. The acquisition of Unsilo allows us to increase the pace and quality of the AI products we are building for our target industries.”

Nishchay Shah, chief technology officer, Cactus and head of Cactus Labs, said, “Catcus has taken several steps to establish itself as a leading provider of machine learning and AI-driven solutions. For the next 5 years, our vision is to create technologies and products that will transform work through augmentation and automation.”

The acquisition is part of Denmark’s strategy to attract foreign investments and showcase Denmark as a frontrunner in exciting technologies.