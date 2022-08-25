Cabinet’s appointments panel okays former CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian as IMF’s Executive Director (India)

Special Correspondent New Delhi
August 25, 2022 21:10 IST

Krishnamurthy Subramanian | Photo Credit: PTI

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved former Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian for the post of Executive Director (India) at the International Monetary Fund for a period of three years starting November 1, 2022, or until further orders. Mr. Subramanian, who is currently a Finance Professor at the Indian School of Business, will replace Surjit S. Bhalla who was appointed to the role in 2019.

The Secretariat to the Cabinet’s appointments panel said the appointment’s approval entailed “curtailing the tenure of Mr. Bhalla up to October 30, 2022.” Mr. Bhalla had been appointed as the Executive Director (India) at the IMF for a period of three years in October 2019 after his predecessor Subir Gokarn passed away in July 2019.

Congratulating Mr. Subramanian, Indian School of Business Dean Madan Pillutla in a statement said, “It is a matter of extreme pride for all of us at the ISB that Subbu is contributing extensively to India’s economic policymaking. We wish him all the best in his new role and are confident that he will do us proud again.”

(With inputs from N. Ravikumar in Hyderabad)

