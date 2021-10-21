Cabinet okays implementing PM GatiShakti

NEW DELHI

21 October 2021 23:15 IST

A week after PM Narendra Modi unveiled the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan for improving multi-modal connectivity projects’ outcomes, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Thursday approved an institutional framework for its implementation.

“The PM GatiShakti masterplan has been approved with a three-tier monitoring system led by an empowered group of secretaries headed by the Cabinet Secretary,” Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said after the meeting of the Cabinet and the CCEA.

Apart from the secretaries’ panel, a Multimodal Network Planning group would be constituted with representation from the heads of network planning divisions from various ministries, along with a technical support unit (TSU) in the logistics division of the Commerce and Industry Ministry.

“In view of the complexities involved in overall integration of networks, enhancing optimisation to avoid duplication of works for holistic development of any region as well as reducing logistics costs through micro-plan detailing, the TSU is approved for providing the required competencies,” the ministry said in a separate statement.