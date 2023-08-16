Cabinet decision to deploy 10,000 e-buses a pioneering step, say automakers

August 16, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Union Cabinet’s decision to allocate ₹57,613 crore for deployment of 10,000 electric buses across major cities and Union Territories, hill states and the northeast region would take e-buses across India, companies manufacturing electric buses said.

“The approval of ‘PM-eBus Sewa’ is a testament to our nation’s pioneering role in the global transition towards sustainable mobility. By spearheading this initiative, India is setting an inspiring example for the world and propelling bus transportation, a lifeline for over 50% of our population, into a greener and more promising future,” said Sudhir Mehta, Chairman & Managing Director, Pinnacle Industries Ltd. & EKA Mobility.

“We at EKA Mobility are excited to align our environment-conscious mobility products and solutions, completely designed and manufactured right here in India, with this mission. Our commitment to a greener future perfectly complements this monumental initiative, and we stand prepared to contribute our expertise to ensure the resounding success of this transformative step,” he said.

“This visionary initiative not only bolsters the nation’s public road transport infrastructure, but also ushers in a new era of benefits for citizens, industry, and the economy. By embracing sustainable mobility, India reinforces its commitment to environmental stewardship, climate change mitigation, and the well-being of its people, illustrating that a greener tomorrow is not only attainable but also essential,” Dr. Mehta added.

Nishant Arya, Vice Chairman and MD, JBM Auto said, “The Cabinet’s decision will truly take electric buses to the grassroots level pan India. This is a momentous decision that sees e-mobility as a necessity for much of India and especially at a time when the country has committed towards being Net Zero by 2070 and is presiding G-20.”

“This initiative will now really propel green public transportation and will aid the development and expansion of an EV ecosystem across the country. Finally, the momentum gained from this move will catapult India as the EV capital of the world,” he said.

