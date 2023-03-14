CA Grameen crosses AUM of ₹20,000 crore

March 14, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - MUMBAI

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd., a non-banking financial company-micro finance institution (NBFC-MFI) said it has crossed the milestone of ₹20,000 crore Asset Under Management (AUM).

The AUM of the company as on December 31, 2022 was ₹17,786 crore.

The company said it has already added over 3.7 lakh new borrowers during Q4 FY23 till date, significantly higher compared with 2.8 lakh and 3.0 lakh new borrowers added during Q2 FY23 and Q3 FY23 respectively.

It said it disbursed over ₹5,000 crore during Q4 FY23 so far, as against ₹4,375 crore and ₹4,847 crore during Q2 FY23 and Q3 FY23 respectively.

In Q4 FY23, it opened 30 new branches and planning to open another 34 branches leading to a total branch network of 1,782 across 14 states and 1 Union Territory by March 31, 2023.

Udaya Kumar Hebbar, MD and CEO of CreditAccess Grameen, said, “Achieving ₹20,000 crore AUM is an important milestone in our growth journey. On the back of our strong balance sheet, superior asset quality, and expansive presence across India, we are well-placed to drive the financial inclusion agenda and further cement our position as the preferred financial partner to millions of underserved low-income households.”

“We are confident of achieving our FY23 performance guidance of 24-25% AUM growth, 4.0-4.2% ROA and 16.0-18.0% ROE. We are geared towards maintaining consistent portfolio growth in the coming years driven by customer growth and expansion into contiguous districts. Our differentiated operating model, customised product offerings, scalable technology stack, customer & employee-centric approach, and diversified liability profile will be guiding principles for the future.”