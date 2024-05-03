GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

C2FO’s TReDS platform C2treds goes live with SBI, Dabur India

May 03, 2024 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

C2FO, an on-demand working capital platform has announced that its TReDS platform, named C2treds has gone live with State Bank of India (SBI) and Dabur India Ltd. among the inaugural participants on the platform.

This follows the recent approval received by C2FO’s wholly-owned subsidiary, C2FO Factoring Solutions Private Ltd., from the Reserve Bank of India, to operationalise the TReDS platform, the company said in a statement. 

TReDS, an initiative introduced by the RBI and backed by the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), addresses the liquidity & working capital challenges faced by MSMEs. 

It serves as an electronic platform facilitating the financing and discounting of trade receivables of MSMEs through multiple financiers, the company added. 

Basant Kaur, Country Head, C2FO India said, “The single biggest impediment to growth in a business is the availability of working capital. With the launch of C2treds, we hope to unlock significant economic value for MSMEs and contribute to India’s rapid, inclusive economic growth.” In a joint statement on their decision to partner with C2treds, Mr. Ashok Jain, Executive Vice President - Corporate Finance & Company Secretary at Dabur India and Mr. Rahul Sarawagi, DGM Head Treasury, expressed confidence in the platform, stating, “We have had a fruitful relationship with C2FO for the past eight years, benefiting our suppliers immensely from their Early Pay Program. Choosing C2treds as our TReDS platform of choice was a natural progression, given our positive experiences with C2FO. We believe this initiative will further strengthen our relationship with C2FO and our suppliers”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.