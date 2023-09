September 26, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

Edtech firm Byju’s will lay off about 4,000 employees over the coming weeks. This will be a part of the restructuring exercise under the new CEO Arjun Mohan, industry sources said. “We are in the final stages of a business restructuring exercise to simplify operating structures, reduce the cost base and better cash flow management,” a spokesperson said, adding, “Mr. Mohan would complete the process in the next few weeks and steer a revamped and sustainable operation.”

