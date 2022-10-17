Byju’s raises $250 mn in fresh funding round

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 17, 2022 21:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

EdTech start-up Byju’s made a new fundraise of $250 million from existing investors, the firm said on Monday.

“Regardless of the adverse macroeconomic conditions, 2022-23 is set to be our best year in terms of revenue, growth and profitability,’‘ said Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO.

Byju’s is currently at the sweet spot of its growth story, where the unit economics and the economies of scale both are in its favour, according to him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“This means the capital that we now invest in our business will result in profitable growth and create sustainable social impact,’‘ he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Byju’s in a statement said, it was consolidating all its K10 India subsidiaries into one unit to leverage their synergies and was increasing the strength of its inside sales team for more efficient and effective consumer-centric lead conversions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app