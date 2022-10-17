Byju’s raises $250 mn in fresh funding round

EdTech start-up Byju’s made a new fundraise of $250 million from existing investors, the firm said on Monday.

“Regardless of the adverse macroeconomic conditions, 2022-23 is set to be our best year in terms of revenue, growth and profitability,’‘ said Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO.

Byju’s is currently at the sweet spot of its growth story, where the unit economics and the economies of scale both are in its favour, according to him.

“This means the capital that we now invest in our business will result in profitable growth and create sustainable social impact,’‘ he added.

Byju’s in a statement said, it was consolidating all its K10 India subsidiaries into one unit to leverage their synergies and was increasing the strength of its inside sales team for more efficient and effective consumer-centric lead conversions.