Byju’s raises ₹2,200 cr. from Oxshott Venture Fund, others

Bengaluru

04 October 2021 22:36 IST

Edtech start-up Byju’s has raised ₹2,200 crore in a new funding round that values the firm at $18 billion, according to data released by research firm Tofler. Stock market investor and advisory firms Edelweiss and IIFL, and venture funds such as Oxshott Venture Fund, Verition Master Fund and XN Exponent Holdings were among the investors.

