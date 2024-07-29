ADVERTISEMENT

Byju’s insolvency proceedings order: NCLAT Chennai judge recuses himself from hearing appeal

Updated - July 29, 2024 12:56 pm IST

Published - July 29, 2024 12:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

Justice Sharad Kumar Sharma directed for the matter to be placed before NCLAT chairperson for nomination of appropriate Bench for hearing the case

Sanjay Vijayakumar
Sanjay Vijayakumar

National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) Chennai Judicial Member Justice Sharad Kumar Sharma on July 29 recused himself from hearing an appeal by Byju Raveendran against the insolvency proceedings ordered against Think & Learn Private Limited, which runs Byju’s, citing that he has appeared for Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as senior counsel in number of cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

He directed for the matter to be placed before NCLAT chairperson for nomination of appropriate Bench for hearing the case.

Also read: Byju’s woes: A timeline of the Indian edutech giant’s troubles at home and abroad

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Bengaluru, had ordered insolvency proceedings against Think & Learn Private Limited. The development came after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) filed a petition claiming a default of ₹159 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NCLT had appointed Pankaj Srivastava as an interim resolution professional, who will oversee the management of Byju’s and power of board of directors was suspended for now.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Byju Raveendran, suspended director, promoter, & shareholder of Think & Learn Private Limited had moved NCLAT against the insolvency proceedings order. At the hearing on July 29, Justice Sharad Kumar Sharma said he is not proposing to take up the matter, as he has been appearing as senior counsel for BCCI. “So, I can’t hear the matter,” he said.

“I will not venture into this. I have been regular counsel for the BCCI in a number of cases”, Justice Sharad Kumar Sharma said and directed the case to be placed before NCLAT Chairperson for nomination of an appropriate Bench.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US