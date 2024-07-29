GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Byju’s insolvency proceedings order: NCLAT Chennai judge recuses himself from hearing appeal

Justice Sharad Kumar Sharma directed for the matter to be placed before NCLAT chairperson for nomination of appropriate Bench for hearing the case

Updated - July 29, 2024 12:56 pm IST

Published - July 29, 2024 12:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sanjay Vijayakumar
Sanjay Vijayakumar

National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) Chennai Judicial Member Justice Sharad Kumar Sharma on July 29 recused himself from hearing an appeal by Byju Raveendran against the insolvency proceedings ordered against Think & Learn Private Limited, which runs Byju’s, citing that he has appeared for Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as senior counsel in number of cases.

He directed for the matter to be placed before NCLAT chairperson for nomination of appropriate Bench for hearing the case.

Also read: Byju’s woes: A timeline of the Indian edutech giant’s troubles at home and abroad

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Bengaluru, had ordered insolvency proceedings against Think & Learn Private Limited. The development came after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) filed a petition claiming a default of ₹159 crore.

The NCLT had appointed Pankaj Srivastava as an interim resolution professional, who will oversee the management of Byju’s and power of board of directors was suspended for now.

Byju Raveendran, suspended director, promoter, & shareholder of Think & Learn Private Limited had moved NCLAT against the insolvency proceedings order. At the hearing on July 29, Justice Sharad Kumar Sharma said he is not proposing to take up the matter, as he has been appearing as senior counsel for BCCI. “So, I can’t hear the matter,” he said.

“I will not venture into this. I have been regular counsel for the BCCI in a number of cases”, Justice Sharad Kumar Sharma said and directed the case to be placed before NCLAT Chairperson for nomination of an appropriate Bench.

Related Topics

Chennai / Tamil Nadu / business (general) / economy, business and finance / education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.