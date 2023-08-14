HamberMenu
BYJU’s inducts Richard Lobo as HR advisor

August 14, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Byju’s, a Bengaluru-based edtech firm, on Monday appointed HR professional Richard Lobo as an exclusive advisor to help transform its Human Resources function.

Richard would be joining Byju’s after a 23-year stint at Infosys, where he held various leadership roles, most recently serving as its EVP and Head of Human Resources, said Byju’s in a release.

Mr. Lobo would guide Byju’s on organisational change and transformation, to create an outstanding workplace for its employees. The move would help the edtech fortify employee-centric culture, as per the communique.

