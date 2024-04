April 15, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST

Byju’s founder Byju Raveendran will return to spearhead the daily operations of the edtech firm after CEO Arjun Mohan’s transition to an external advisory role, the company said. Over the past four years, Mr. Raveendran had focused primarily on strategic aspects. Recognising the need for a strong leadership during this “challenging hour,” he would now be deeply involved in the company’s day-to-day functioning, the company said in a release.

