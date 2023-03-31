HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BYJU’S firm AESL to explore test preparatory markets in tier 2,3,4 cities

March 31, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

There is still a lot of untapped demand for test preparation in India and to capture this opportunity Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), which offers test preparatory coaching services to students, will be expanding its presence across tier 2, 3, and 4 cities, said CEO Abhishek Maheshwari.

Since the acquisition by BYJU’S in 2021, AESL had witnessed growth, with both revenue and profits tripling during the period, he claimed. The 33-year-old AESL opened 115 new centres post its acquisition, bringing the total number of centres to 320, a faculty strength of 5,700 and over 4 lakh enrolled students. “Hybrid learning has become the new model of education today and technology is at the core of our classroom programmes,” Mr. Maheshwari said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.