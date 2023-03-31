BYJU’S firm AESL to explore test preparatory markets in tier 2,3,4 cities

March 31, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST

There is still a lot of untapped demand for test preparation in India and to capture this opportunity Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), which offers test preparatory coaching services to students, will be expanding its presence across tier 2, 3, and 4 cities, said CEO Abhishek Maheshwari.

Since the acquisition by BYJU’S in 2021, AESL had witnessed growth, with both revenue and profits tripling during the period, he claimed. The 33-year-old AESL opened 115 new centres post its acquisition, bringing the total number of centres to 320, a faculty strength of 5,700 and over 4 lakh enrolled students. “Hybrid learning has become the new model of education today and technology is at the core of our classroom programmes,” Mr. Maheshwari said.