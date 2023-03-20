HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘BYJU’s EFA initiative impacts over 55 lakh underserved children’

March 20, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

BYJU’s Education For All (EFA) initiative has impacted over 55 lakh underserved children in two years, half of them girls, according to a press statement. The initiative aims to provide free high quality digital learning content to underserved children across India in 12 different languages.  “EFA has positively impacted the lives of over 55 lakh children, which includes over 1 lakh children in border areas,” the statement added. The initiative aims to bridge the gap in access to quality education by offering digital learning resources to children from disadvantaged backgrounds.  For every paid student, BYJU’S has one child learning for free through EFA. The company caters to more than 150 million children in over 120 countries.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.