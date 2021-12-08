BYJU’s buys Austrian firm GeoGebra to make maths easy for students

Bengaluru

08 December 2021 20:34 IST

BYJU’S, an ed-tech firm that claims 115 million students on its learning platform, has acquired Austrian mathematics learning tool firm, GeoGebra, in an undisclosed deal.

Anita Kishore, Chief Strategy Officer, BYJU’S, said, “GeoGebra platform offers features that provide interactive resources that adapt to every child’s style and pace of learning. At BYJU’S, with the help of innovative teaching and technology, we have been making maths learning fun, visual, and more engaging.’’

GeoGebra’s geometry and algebra learning tools aid in formulating and proving geometric conjectures. With a user-friendly interface, the software can be either downloaded as an app or can be used online. The curriculum is available in multiple languages for students around the world, as per a release from BYJU’s.

