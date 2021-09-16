Byju’s acquires coding platform Tynker for $100mn

Byju’s, an online learning platform, has acquired Tynker, a K-12 creative coding platform, to accelerate its growth in the U.S market.

The company did not disclose the size of the acquisition, however, market sources said it was in the range of $200 million.

Tynker’s creative coding platform has been used by over 60 million kids and 100,000 schools in 150 countries, said Byju’s in a statement.

Tynker co-founders Krishna Vedati, Srinivas Mandyam and Kelvin Chong will remain in their roles. All three co-founders are parents themselves and started Tynker in 2013 to create a platform that would provide children with the proper tools to create an engaging introduction to computer science, as per the statement.

“Joining forces with Tynker will unlock the ability for us to bring imagination to life for hundreds of millions of students through coding,” said Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO, Byju’s.