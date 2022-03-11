Byju Raveendran invests $400 mn in BYJU’S

‘Focus is on achieving long-term goals around creating life-long value for learners’

Bengaluru BYJU’S, an ed-tech platform that claims to have 150 million learners globally, has raised $800 million from Sumeru Ventures, Vitruvian Partners, and BlackRock. Byju Raveendran, Founder & CEO of BYJU’S, has also participated in the fundraising by making an investment of $400 million, the firm said in a statement. “We continue to witness accelerated growth in India and international markets through both organic and inorganic routes,” said Mr.Raveendran. “Our sustained focus is on achieving our long-term goals around creating life-long value for our learners. For that, we are imagining and reimagining the way students will learn, unlearn and relearn in the future.’‘