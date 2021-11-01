BYD India unveils mutipurpose EV

BYD India, a subsidiary of the Warren Buffet-backed EV maker BYD, announced the introduction of all-electric multi-purpose vehicle e6 for the Indian B2B segment.

The e6 is equipped with the 71.7 kWh Blade Battery and a WLTC (world harmonised light-duty vehicle test procedure) range of 520 km for city and a WLTC (combined) range of 415 km with just a single charge. It is the only Indian eMPV with such a long range, the Chinese carmaker said in a statement.

The all new e6 would be available in cities of Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Ahmedabad, Kochi, and Chennai at an ex-showroom price of ₹29.60 lakh inclusive of 7kW charger, and ₹29.15 lakh exclusive of 7kW charger for the B2B market.