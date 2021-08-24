BYD India to unveil e-MPV for B2B segment

CHENNAI

24 August 2021 23:05 IST

BYD India, a subsidiary of the Warren Buffett-backed EV maker BYD, is planning to unveil an electric MPV (multipurpose vehicle) for the B2B segment from Q4 of 2021.

“We are eager to bring our advanced green technology to assist Indian businesses to achieve their EV goals. We have received tremendous response for our electric buses as well as forklifts, especially from the Indian public and B2B sector,” executive director Ketsu Zhang said in a statement. “Seeing this, we have decided to introduce more electric commercial vehicles to B2B segment starting Q4, 2021. Moving forward, we would love to be a part of every Indian consumer’s journey into electric vehicles, the plans for which are still in the pipeline stage,” he said.

This is a strategic decision taken by the company given the need and rising demand for EV vehicles in this important area. The decision to enter the B2B segment was also in line with its electrification transport solutions goal which is to bring about a cleaner global environment and help India achieve its ESG goals, BYD India said.

BYD recently celebrated eight years of successful EV business operations in India. BYD electric buses have operated in more than 10 cities in India, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and Kerala.

BYD India has been involved in various fields of industries ranging from electronics manufacturing, assembling of electric buses and power batteries. In the future, it plans to develop the fields of battery, energy storage, as well as electric passenger vehicles.