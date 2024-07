BYD India, a subsidiary of New Energy Vehicles (NEV) manufacturer BYD, announced the appointment Rajeev Chauhan as Vice President Electric Passenger Vehicle Business.

He takes over from Sanjay Gopalakrishnan and will spearhead the overall electric passenger vehicle business of BYD India, said the carmaker in a statement.

Mr. Chauhan is an accomplished automotive leader. In a career spanning over 25 years, he has worked with Honda Cars India and Volvo Car India among other names.