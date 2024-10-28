Bvlgari starts digital boutique in India in tie up with Tata CLiQ Luxury

Tata CLiQ Luxury, a luxury lifestyle platform, has announced a tie up with Bvlgari, the Roman High Jeweller, to launch the latter’s first digital boutique in India.

This marks Bvlgari’s debut in India’s e-commerce space and now the company’s jewellery, handbags, and watches can be purchased online.

The digital boutique will also house Bvlgari time-pieces including the Serpenti, the Octo Finissimo collection, as well as the Octo Roma.

Gopal Asthana, CEO, Tata CLiQ, said, “The jewellery, watch, and accessories categories on the platform are of key focus and with this launch, we are elevating our portfolio further.”

Jean-Christophe Babin, CEO, Bvlgari, said, “This important partnership allows us to bring our iconic designs across India, meeting customers with whom we share a deep love for beauty, excellence and exquisite craftsmanship.”

“Together, we want to offer our customers an online shopping experience through the same attention and warm welcome that can be found in our boutiques,” he said.

