Business Live: Economists say Modi's guarded stimulus unlikely to revive growth

10:00 AM

Sensex drops over 150 points; Nifty below 11,700

Market benchmark Sensex dropped over 150 points in morning session on Monday as investor sentiment took a beating after the Union Budget failed to meet expectations.

After swinging over 300 points in early session, the 30-share BSE index was trading 125.45 points or 0.32 per cent lower at 39,610.08, and the broader NSE slipped 21.30 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 11,640.55.

In the previous session, Sensex logged its biggest single-day plunge in more than a decade on Saturday after the Union Budget failed to live up to market expectations of growth-boosting measures and fiscal discipline.

Sensex settled 987.96 points or 2.43 per cent lower at 39,735.53, and Nifty plunged 300.25 points or 2.51 per cent to close at 11,661.85.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 1,199.53 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 36.64 crore on Saturday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

ITC, Hero Motocorp, M&M, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank and ONGC were among the top laggards, while Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, Nestle India, HUL and Bharti Airtel were trading with gains.

According to analysts, the market is disappointed as the budget lacked any significant measure to stimulate demand and did not provide any relief on capital gains tax as expected from budget.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21 in Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pegged the fiscal deficit at 3.8 per cent for the current fiscal, compared to the earlier target of 3.3 per cent of GDP.

She also proposed lower income tax slabs for those foregoing various exemptions, and removed dividend distribution tax on companies, effectively shifting the tax burden to the recipients.

Further, volatility in the market also heightened after Chinese stocks opened after an extended break, traders said.

Bourses in Shanghai plummeted over 8 per cent, Japan and South Korea were trading with significant losses, while Hong Kong was up.

Brent crude oil futures fell 0.69 per cent to USD 56.23 per barrel.

The rupee depreciated 26 paise to 71.58 against the US dollar in morning session. PTI

9:45 AM

India bonds poised to rally as government skips further borrowing plans

Indian bonds look set to rally when markets open on Monday after the new federal budget projected fiscal deficits in line with expectations, without any further market borrowing during the current fiscal year.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlined a multi-billion dollar package for farm and infrastructure spending in the budget for 2020/21, but the stimulus fell short of market expectations and stocks slumped during a special trading session on Saturday.

Bond market players, however, said the revised fiscal deficit target of 3.8% for the current fiscal year and 3.5% for the next were largely in line with expectations.

“The market expected extra borrowing for this year, that hasn't come. Also foreign portfolio limits have been opened up in some bonds and that could lead to those bonds being included in international bond indexes,” said A. Prasanna, head of fixed income at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

With the government expected to miss its fiscal deficit target, investors had assumed it would borrow additional funds from the market over the next two months to fund the deficit, but the government has made adjustments to avoid this.

Traders predicted a 5-10 basis-point rally in bond yields on Monday, but said there would be strong resistance for the benchmark 10-year bond around 6.5% levels. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 6.6% on Friday.

Traders said although yields will fall in the near-term, gross borrowing of 7.8 trillion rupees for the next fiscal year will be challenging for investors, as this could push yields higher over the medium-term. Reuters

9:30 AM

Modi's guarded stimulus unlikely to revive growth

India's new federal budget is unlikely to drag Asia's third- biggest economy out of its worst slowdown in more than a decade as the government has proposed only moderate spending increases and small cuts in personal taxes, economists said on Sunday.

They said there was a risk the government might miss its fiscal deficit target for 2020-21 as it was dependent on raising almost $30 billion from the sale of stakes in state-run firms and financial institutions to meet ambitious revenue goals.

In its budget for the year starting in April unveiled on Saturday, the government relaxed its fiscal deficit target so it could spend an nearly $15 billion more, mainly on infrastructure and farming, while pushing ahead with privatisations.

Economists and industry leaders said the budget proposals would provide some support to growth over the longer term but were insufficient to give it an immediate boost.

India's economy is forecast to grow 5% in the year ending in March, its weakest pace in 11 years, ratcheting up the pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is already facing backlash over a socially divisive citizenship law.

“We see the budget as largely neutral for growth and inflation,” said Nomura economist Sonal Varma, adding that the financial sector's problems could further delay any recovery.

The government has proposed increasing spending to boost consumer demand and investment but it could not go far enough because a slowdown in revenue receipts tied its hands, economists said.

Rating agency Moody's Investor Service said the budget highlighted the fiscal challenges from slower real and nominal growth, which may continue longer than the government expects.

Nomura said annual growth in gross domestic product (GDP)most likely slipped to 4.3% in the last three months of 2019, after dropping to 4.5% the previous quarter, its slowest in more than six years.

Economists said India risked missing its budget deficit target of 3.5% of GDP in 2020-21 as the government's revenue growth target of nearly 10% depends on raising almost 2.1 trillion rupees ($30 billion) from privatisations.

Investors and consumers were also disappointed by the budget as no new incentives were offered for the beleaguered financial sector and housing market while it wasn't clear whether proposed changes to individual taxes would result in net gains.

“The tax cuts won't translate into much benefit for taxpayers,” said Amit Maheshwari, Partner, Ashok Maheshwary & Associates LLP, a tax consultancy, adding that they could discourage saving and help push market interest rates higher. Reuters