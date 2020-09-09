Business Live: Sensex, Nifty fall after global tech rout, coronavirus vaccine trial halt; Silver Lake picks 1.75% stake in Reliance Retail for ₹7,500 crore

09 September 2020 08:50 IST

The benchmark stock indices have fallen this morning after overnight losses in the US bourses. The halt in vaccine trials may have contributed to the rout.

12:30 PM

GDP to shrink 14.8%: Goldman

The Indian economy is the worst-hit among major economies, American brokerage Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday, sharply cutting its FY21 GDP forecast to a contraction of 14.8%.

It had earlier estimated that the economy of the country, which is now home to the second-largest number of COVID-19 infections, to contract by 11.8%.

The estimate comes days after official data said the economy contracted by 23.9% for the June 2020 quarter, as activity across all sectors barring agriculture contracted due to the lockdowns. The nearly two-month-long lockdowns chilled economy activity but was unable to contain the number of infections, which stands at 40 lakh.

12:00 PM

Swiss central bank piles up on US tech stocks

11:30 AM

Oil falls further amid growing alarm over coronavirus second wave

Oil continues to be clobbered by fears of a severe demand drop.

Reuters reports: "Oil futures fell further on Wednesday after big declines the previous session with Brent sliding below $40 a barrel for the first time since June as COVID-19 cases rebounded in several countries.

The biggest global health crisis in a century continues to flare unabated with cases rising in India, Great Britain, Spain and several parts of the United States, where the infection rate has not come under control for months.

The outbreak is threatening hopes for a global economic recovery that could impact demand for fuels from aviation gas to diesel.

Brent crude was down 16 cents, or 0.4%, at $39.62 a barrel by 0241 GMT after declining more than 5% on Tuesday.

U.S. crude was down 24 cents, or 0.7%, at $36.52 a barrel, having fallen nearly 8% in the previous session.

“Stalling demand has been a concern for most in the market for a while (and) it is becoming more evident,” ING Economics said in a note.

Record supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+ have helped support prices, but with grim economic figures being reported almost daily, the outlook for demand for oil remains bleak.

China's factory gate prices fell for the seventh straight month in August although at the slowest annual pace since March, suggesting industries in the world's second-biggest economy continued their recovery from the coronavirus-induced downturn."

11:00 AM

Reliance Industries shares gain 1.5% as Silver Lake picks stake in Reliance Retail

The rush for a piece of RIL continues to enthuse investors.

PTI reports: "Shares of Reliance Industries gained 1.5 per cent in early trade on the bourses after US private equity firm Silver Lake Partners picked up 1.75 per cent stake in the retail arm of the company for Rs 7,500 crore.

The stock jumped 1.52 per cent to Rs 2,139.10 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it rose by 1.50 per cent to Rs 2,138.75.

“Reliance Industries Limited and Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) announced today that Silver Lake will invest Rs 7,500 crore into RRVL, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries,” the statement said.

This investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.21 lakh crore. Silver Lake’s investment will translate into a 1.75 per cent equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis.

This marks the second billion-dollar investment by Silver Lake in a Reliance Industries subsidiary after the USD 1.35 billion investment in Jio Platforms announced earlier this year.

“Reliance Retail Limited, a subsidiary of RRVL, operates India’s largest, fastest growing and most profitable retail business serving close to 640 million footfalls across its about 12,000 stores nationwide,” the statement said."

10:40 AM

Rupee drops 13 paise to 73.73 against US dollar in early trade

The fall seen in stocks isn't helping the rupee this morning.

PTI reports: "The rupee depreciated 13 paise to 73.73 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday tracking muted domestic equities and strengthening American currency.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened on a weak note at 73.67, then fell further to 73.73, registering a fall of 13 paise over its last close.

The rupee had settled at 73.60 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

Forex traders said strong dollar, muted domestic equities and sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiment. Further, tension at Indo-China border too dampened investor sentiment.

India on Tuesday said Chinese troops attempted to close in on its position in eastern Ladakh a day earlier and fired shots in the air, in a rapid escalation of tensions where firearms were used along the line of actual control (LAC) after 45 years.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.02 per cent to 93.46.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 329.26 points lower at 38,036.09 and broader NSE Nifty fell 89.05 points to 11,228.30.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,056.52 crore on a net basis on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.45 per cent to USD 39.60 per barrel."

10:20 AM

Silver Lake picks 1.75% stake in Reliance Retail for ₹7,500 crore

U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake Partners has picked 1.75 per cent stake in Reliance Retail for ₹7,500 crore, the Indian firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

The investment values Reliance Retail at ₹ 4.21 lakh crore.

Silver Lake, whose portfolio of companies includes Airbnb and social media firm Twitter Inc had previously invested in billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s digital unit, Jio Platforms Ltd.

Reliance, controlled by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, has been aggressively building its retail business as it looks to attract potential investors over the next few quarters.

10:00 AM

Sensex falls over 250 points in early trade; Nifty drops below 11,300

A bad start to the day for stocks which have been choppy the last few days.

PTI reports: "Domestic equity benchmark Sensex tumbled over 250 points in early trade on Wednesday tracking losses in index-heavyweights HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and ITC amid intense selloff in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 255.26 points or 0.67 per cent lower at 38,110.09; while the NSE Nifty dropped 79 points or 0.70 per cent to 11,238.35.

ONGC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 3 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, SBI, NTPC, ITC and Bajaj Finserv.

On the other hand, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, Infosys and Tech Mahindra were among the gainers.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 51.88 points or 0.14 per cent lower at 38,365.35; while the NSE Nifty slipped 37.70 points or 0.33 per cent to 11,317.35.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 1,056.52 crore on a net basis on Tuesday.

Domestic equities opened on a negative note tracking weak cues from global equities after late-stage studies of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate were put on temporary hold, traders said.

The company is in the process of investigating whether a recipient’s “potentially unexplained” illness is a side effect of the shot.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with intense losses in mid-session deals.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street witnessed massive selloff in overnight sessions.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.90 per cent lower at USD 39.42 per barrel."

9:30 AM

‘Global economy to contract 4.4%, China to grow at 2.7%’

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday projected global GDP to contract 4.4% in the current year, but revised upwards China’s growth estimate to 2.7% for 2020.

In its September update to the Global Economic Outlook (GEO), Fitch Ratings cut its 2020 GDP forecast for emerging markets, excluding China, to (-)5.7%, from (-)4.7% estimated in June, mainly on account of a huge downward revision to India GDP forecast for the financial year ending March 2021.

Fitch has slashed India’s growth projection to (-)10.5% from (-)5% estimated earlier after official data released last week showed the April-June 2020 quarter GDP contracted by 23.9%.

