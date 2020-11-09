Business Live: Shares hit record highs as Biden win boosts IT stocks, Asian markets

The benchmark stock indices have opened the week on a positive note as the US elections worked out in favor of Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

10:40 AM

Rupee rises 14 paise against US dollar in early trade

A great start to the week for the rupee as well.

PTI reports: "The rupee appreciated by 14 paise to 73.94 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday, tracking a massive rally in domestic equity markets after Joe Biden was declared as the winner of the US presidential election.

Forex dealers said a weak dollar overseas and persistent foreign fund inflows also supported the local unit.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened strong at 73.95 against the US dollar, then gained a little more to 73.94, registering a rise of 14 paise over its previous close.

In the previous session, the rupee had gained 28 paise to end at 74.08 against the US dollar.

On the equity front, after touching its lifetime peak of 42,566.34 in the opening session, the BSE Sensex was trading 627.21 points or 1.50 per cent higher at 42,520.27.

The broader NSE Nifty too claimed a fresh high of 12,451.80. Later, it was trading with 178 points or 1.45 per cent gain at 12,441.55.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, dipped 0.06 per cent to 92.16.

The greenback weakened against its major rival currencies, as investors started eyeing riskier assets after Biden’s victory.

“Joe Biden has won the US presidential election. Under a Democrat President and a Republican Senate scenario, few would have expected this kind of a risk rally. However, the markets are perhaps viewing a Biden win as restoring stability and reducing uncertainty on various domestic and foreign policy issues,” Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global, said.

Though the second US fiscal stimulus package may not be as magnanimous given Republican control of Senate, the US economy has been recovering well, with most economic data beating expectations, he added.

“US dollar index fell this early Monday morning trade as investors heralded Joe Biden’s election as US president by buying trade-exposed currencies on expectations that a calmer White House could boost world commerce and that monetary policy will remain easy,” Reliance Securities said in a report.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 4,869.87 crore on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 2.71 per cent to USD 40.52 per barrel."

10:20 AM

Nasscom offers help to fill STEM skill gap in U.S

Shortage of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) talent is the key challenge currently faced by the technology sector in the U.S and this is clearly highlighted by the high degree of country's overall unemployment on one hand, and more than half a million job vacancies in computer occupation on the other, said Nasscom in a note released on Sunday to extend congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden, and Vice-President elect Kamala Harris.

The apex body said it looked forward to working together with the new U.S. administration, to find solutions to the STEM skills gap, and enable America to be more competitive, to grow and create more jobs.

Nasscom member companies have an important history in the U.S.: they work with over three-quarters of the Fortune 500 companies in the country, providing them vital technology services and helping them innovate, compete, and grow. India-U.S. bilateral trade increased by over 400% since 2005, with total increase in value from $37 billion in 2005 to $149 billion in 2019: technology sectors of both countries have played a critical role in driving this, it said.

10:00 AM

Indian shares hit record highs as Biden win boosts IT stocks, Asian markets

A great start to the week for Indian shares after the US election results.

Reuters reports: "Indian markets touched record highs on Monday as IT stocks gained after a report said that U.S. President-elect Joe Biden planned to ease policy on work visas, with his victory also boosting broader Asian markets and aiding domestic sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1.33% by 0430 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex index gained 1.38%. Both the indexes recorded all-time highs when they scaled 42,474.97 and 12,430.9, respectively.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan jumped 1.3%, the highest since January 2018, after Biden's win raised expectations of fewer regulatory changes and more monetary stimulus.

“Investors feel that with this new president, there will be more flexibility on the policy front,” said Anita Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital Markets in Mumbai.

The Nifty IT index rose as much as 2% after news portal Moneycontrol published a report https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/world/us-election-2020-joe-biden-plans-to-increase-h-1b-visa-limit-and-remove-country-quota-for-green-cards-6086831.html sourced from PTI on Sunday which said Biden planned to increase limits on H-1B work visas. Such visas help firms employ Indian workers in the United States.

“This (policy) will help the many Indian IT employees working overseas,” Arihant's Gandhi said.”

IT sector heavyweight Infosys gained nearly 3%.

Banking stocks were also among the session's top gainers. The sector's main sub-index rose about 2.4% and was up for a sixth consecutive session.

Private-sector lender ICICI Bank gained 3.6%, and Axis Bank rose 2.8%.

Drugmaker Divi's Labs rose as much as 6.11% after the company on Saturday reported https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/4ee05fd2-333a-4dab-89bd-6dd3650096a2.pdf a higher profit for the September-quarter. The Nifty pharma index jumped 1.6%.

Among the major decliners were drugmaker Cipla and cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate ITC Ltd. Both the companies reported results on Friday."

-Global stocks headed for a fresh record high on optimism about the outlook under a Joe Biden presidency

-Yuan and euro ticked higher alongside the Australian and New Zealand dollars

9:30 AM

Google, Walmart's PhonePe hit by India's move to limit some digital payments players

Global tech giant Google on Friday criticised India's move to cap the share of transactions some companies within the country's digital payments space can account for, saying it would hinder the nation's burgeoning digital payments economy.

Google's criticism came after India's flagship payments processor the National Payments Corp of India (NPCI) on Thursday said third-party payments apps, from Jan. 1, will not be allowed to process more than 30% of the total volume of transactions on state-backed United Payments Interface (UPI) framework, which facilitates seamless peer-to-peer money transfers.

The move will likely stymie the growth of payments services offered by Facebook, Alphabet's Google and Walmart, while boosting the likes of Reliance's Jio Payments Bank and SoftBank-backed Paytm, which are armed with bank permits.