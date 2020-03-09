Business Live: Sensex crashes over 1,700 points in biggest fall since demonetisation

09 March 2020 09:17 IST

The Sensex this morning witnessed its worst fall since demonetisation in 2016 as the sell-off in stocks continues unabated. The Nifty hit a one-year low.

Here are the business and market updates:

12:30 PM

The fate of Yes Bank bondholders

While depositors in Yes Bank have their interests protected by the government and the Reserve Bank of India, investors in the bank's high-risk bonds (worth nearly Rs 11,000 crore) aren't going to get that lucky.

Reuters reports: "The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it would work on a revival plan, as part of which bonds classified as Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital will be written down “permanently, in full.”

So-called AT1 bonds were introduced after the 2008 global financial crisis. They carry higher interest rates than more senior debt as investors accept the risk they can lose their investment at certain pre-agreed points if the funds are needed to bolster a struggling bank's capital."

More from Reuters on a potential consequence of the default: "Boutique rating agency Acuitş Ratings warned in a note that the RBI's plan to wipe out AT1 holders would “substantially add to the risk perception on these hybrid instruments and limit their issuances."

11:45 AM

Fuel gets cheaper as oil prices fall

The crash in oil prices is turning out to be (marginally) good news for consumers who can now enjoy lower petrol and diesel prices.

Piyush Pandey reports:

The state owned oil marketing companies have reduced the price of sensitive petroleum products like petrol by 24 -27 paise a litre and diesel by 24-26 paise a litre across major cities as the price of international crude oil fell by most in a day since 1991 Gulf war.



11:30 AM

Are negative interest rates about to hit US debt?

Several European bonds have been yielding negative returns for some years now, thanks to the European Central Bank that has been quite willing to purchase these bonds from investors.

Are US bonds next? The coronavirus scare and the subsequent sell-off in stocks has raised bond prices, driving down their yields very close to zero.

Reuters explains the dynamics: "Even if the Fed is resistant to adopting negative rates, as most expect, Treasuries should hold their appeal as the worlds largest and most liquid market. That means that strong demand could send yields on some shorter-dated notes into negative territory, a move that seemed unthinkable only a few weeks ago."

11:15 AM

The rise and fall of Rana Kapoor

A profile of the Yes Bank founder by our Mumbai-based reporter Manojit Saha:

"Rana Kapoor, a former Bank of America executive, set up Rabo India Finance, a non-banking finance company, with the help of Rabo Bank in 1997-98, along with his partners Harkirat Singh and Ashok Kapur. Rana Kapoor was Ashok Kapur’s brother-in-law.

That marked the start of an aggressive entrepreneur in the financial services space, who would continue his journey in the next two decades until it was cut short by the Reserve Bank of India in 2018."

11:00 AM

Stock market update: Sensex nosedives over 1,500 points

The Sensex is down over 1,500 points and the Nifty is below 10,600.

The market rout in the last two weeks, it is worth noting, has shaved off almost 10% of the value of Indian shares.

The sell-off seems driven by heavy foreign selling. PTI reports: "On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 3,594.84 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 2,543.78 crore on Friday, data available with stock exchanges showed."

10:30 AM

What's behind the oil price crash?

Concerns over demand have been gradually dragging down the price of oil over the past few weeks, but today's crash is predominantly supply-driven.

The New York Times reports: "The Saudi decision to cut prices by nearly 10% on Saturday was a significant move in retaliation for Russia’s refusal Friday to join the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in a large production cut as the coronavirus continues to slow the global economy and, with it, demand for oil."

Bloomberg has more on the exact events that led to the breakdown in relations between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

9:45 AM

RBI firefights depositor worries

The RBI has found it necessary to clarify that the safety of depositor money (essentially the bank's liabilities) locked up in Yes Bank should not be judged by the market price of Yes Bank's shares.

9:15 AM

What's in the news today?

Last week saw financial markets experience increased volatility as stocks plunged amid fears that the coronavirus scare, which continues to spread across the globe, could drag down global growth. But things are only set to get worse this week.

Here are a few stories that are likely to develop further during the course of the day:

1) Indian stocks are expected to witness a sharp fall once again today judging by the 2% fall in the SGX Nifty and the bloodbath in other Asian markets. The Nikkei is down over 6% this morning.

2) The price of oil has dropped by over 30%, the biggest fall since the 1991 Gulf war, as OPEC members Russia and Saudi Arabia have gotten themselves into an all-out price war.

3) The Yes Bank saga is likely to get murkier after the arrest of the bank's founder Rana Kapoor yesterday on charges of fraud. More questions are likely to be raised about the safety of depositor money and the broader financial system.

4) The rupee has been tumbling amid the turmoil in the broader financial markets, weakening past the 74 to a dollar mark.