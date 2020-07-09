Business Live:

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

9:30 AM

Downward revision of growth by agencies shows lockdown impact; Jun data points to uptick: EY

Analysts continue to be uncertain about the economic picture going forward.

PTI reports: "The sharp downward revision in growth projections by various national and international agencies indicates the impact of the coronavirus-induced lockdown and inadequate stimulus package, EY said on Wednesday adding that June economic indicators show an uptick in activity.

EY’s current assessment of India’s 2020-21 real gross value added (GVA) growth is 1.9 per cent provided that India sticks to its infrastructure funding plans.

Stating that high-frequency indicators signal slow but steady turnaround, EY said PMI manufacturing and services index, power consumption and forex reserves showed improvement in June. Also, GST collection increased to Rs 90,917 crore in June, from Rs 62,009 crore and Rs 32,294 crore in May and April, respectively.

Speaking at the EY webinar on ‘Rejuvenating Growth - Economic and Trade Policy Pathways’, EY Indian Chief Policy Advisor D K Srivastava said India’s fiscal stimulus at 1.2 per cent of GDP is the third lowest among the major economies of the world, but hoped that as more fiscal space gets created there could be another round of stimulus towards the later part of the financial year.

The growth projections for current year by various global and domestic agencies indicate a sharp contraction ranging from (-)3.2 per cent to (-)6.8 per cent. The more recent the projection, the steeper is the predicted contraction, EY said.

While the World Bank had projected Indian economy to contract 3.2 per cent, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) pegged the growth at (-)4.5 per cent and (-)4 per cent, respectively. S&P and Fitch has projected a 5 per cent contraction, while Nomura said growth would be (-)5.2 per cent in 2020-21.

Among the domestic agencies, SBI and CARE Ratings have projected economy to contract by 6.8 per cent and 6.4 per cent, respectively, while India Ratings pegged it at 5.3 per cent.

Indian economic growth stood at an estimated 4.2 per cent in 2019-20."