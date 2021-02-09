Business Live:

The Nifty and the Sensex opened the day on a positive note with further gains after the record highs reached yesterday.

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

10:40 AM

Rupee rises 8 paise to 72.89 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee's opening once again mirrors that of stocks.

PTI reports: "The rupee appreciated by 8 paise to 72.89 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday tracking positive domestic equities and persistent foreign fund inflows.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened sharply higher at 72.87 against the US dollar and lost some ground to 72.89 in early deals, registering a rise of 8 paise over its last close.

In the previous session, the rupee had slipped 4 paise to settle at 72.97 against the US dollar.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 167.76 points or 0.33 per cent higher at 51,516.53, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 62.20 points or 0.41 per cent to 15,178.00.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,876.60 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, declined 0.21 per cent to 90.73.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.78 per cent higher at USD 61.03 per barrel."

10:20 AM

Titan unveils fitness-centric smartwatch

Titan, part of the Tata Group, unveiled a fitness-focused smartwatch brand ‘TraQ’ to capture a share of an increasing market of customers looking to track their performance in sports such as running, cycling and swimming. This is the first-ever smart gear developed entirely by Titan, said Suparna Mitra, CEO, watches division, Titan Co. Ltd.

She added TraQ was conceptualised in-house at the design studio in Bengaluru and made exclusively for India’s outperformers. On Monday, the company introduced three variants under the brand — TraQ Lite priced at ₹3,999, TraQ Triathlon (₹17,999) and TraQ Cardio (₹16,999).

Ms Mitra said, “An increasing number of Indians are taking up sports like running, cycling and swimming. The pandemic has accentuated this trend, creating demand for dedicated gear for tracking performance in these sports.”

10:00 AM

Sensex jumps over 200 points; Nifty nears 15,200

Another good start to the day for stocks.

PTI reports: "Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points to scale fresh lifetime high in early trade on Tuesday, led by gains in index heavyweights Infosys, Reliance Industries and HCL Tech amid positive global cues and unabated foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 233.30 points or 0.45 per cent higher at its record intra-day peak of 51,582.07.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 70.10 points or 0.46 per cent to its lifetime high of 15,185.90.

HCL Tech was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging around 2 per cent, followed by Infosys, Titan, Asian Paints, ONGC, Reliance Industries and Tech Mahindra.

On the other hand, SBI, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 617.14 points or 1.22 per cent higher at its record closing peak of 51,348.77, and Nifty surged 191.55 points or 1.28 per cent to its lifetime closing high of 15,115.80.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,876.60 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.

According to Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities, domestic equities continue to look good at the moment. "Union Budget has given an undisputed reason to investors to cheer, which helped the market to see a northward journey in this month." On the global front, US equities extended gains and recorded fresh highs led by a sharp rebound in energy stocks, strong corporate earnings and emerging prospects of higher fiscal stimulus.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.51 per cent higher at USD 61.01 per barrel."

9:30 AM

Tesla buys $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, will accept as payment soon

Holders of Bitcoin may be able to cash in some of their investment in the digital currency for a brand new electric car.

Electric automaker Tesla said Monday that it has invested around $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and it plans to begin accepting the digital currency as payment for its high-end vehicles soon.

The price of Bitcoin soared 15.4% to around $44,500 on Monday in reaction to Tesla's announcement, according to CoinBase.

The California-based electric car maker headed by Elon Musk revealed the new strategy in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, saying its investment in digital currency and other “alternative reserve assets” may grow.

Bitcoin has drawn enthusiasts for its scarcity and security, but the volatile digital currency still is not widely used to pay for goods and services.