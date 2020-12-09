Business Live:

09 December 2020 09:25 IST

Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

The Nifty and the Sensex have opened the day on a

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

10:00 AM

Advertising

Advertising

Reuters reports: "

9:30 AM

Retail vehicle sales fell 19.3% in November

Total retail vehicle sales across the country fell 19.3% in November to just over 18.27 lakh vehicles from a year earlier. Festive season demand, though, helped passenger vehicles (PVs) show 4.17% growth to 2.91 lakh units in November, as per data released on Tuesday by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

However, despite the festive season, two-wheeler and commercial vehicle sales nosedived 21.4% and 31.2%, respectively.

As per FADA, which collected vehicle registration data from 1,265 out of the 1,472 regional transport offices (RTOs), during the 42-day festive seasons, the industry sold more than 4.31 lakh vehicles, showing growth of 13.6% compared with a year earlier.

Tractor sales continued to grow, rising 8.47% to 49,313 units, as against 45,462 units in November 2019.

However, sales of two-wheelers fell to just over 14.13 lakh units from 17.98 lakh units during the month. During the festive period this year, two-wheeler sales declined 6.31% to about 19 lakh units, as against over 20.34 lakh units in the same period of 2019.

Read more