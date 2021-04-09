Business Live:

The benchmark stock indices opened the day on a

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

9:30 AM

India to resume buying oil from Iran once U.S. sanctions ease

India will look to resume buying crude oil from Iran the moment U.S. sanctions are eased, helping it diversify its import basket, a senior government official said.

India stopped importing oil from Iran in mid-2019 following sanctions on the Persian Gulf nation by the Trump administration.

The U.S. and other world powers are meeting in Vienna to revive the Iran nuclear deal.

"Once the sanctions are lifted, we can look to resume oil imports from Iran," the official, who did not wish to be identified, said.

Indian refiners have begun preparatory work and can swiftly enter into contracts once the sanctions are lifted, he said.

Read more
 

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 9, 2021 8:31:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/businesslive-9-april-2021/article34277500.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY