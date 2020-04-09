Business Live: Stocks open on a positive note; global trade to plunge by up to a third in 2020 due to pandemic

10:15 AM

Sensex rallies over 900 points; Nifty reclaims 9,000-mark

Equity benchmark Sensex soared over 900 points in opening trade on Thursday led by gains in financial, IT and FMCG stocks following rise global equities on hopes of the COVID-19 pandemic approaching its peak.

After hitting a high of 30,847.10, the 30-share BSE barometer was trading 925.67 points or 3.10 % higher at 30,819.63.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty was quoting 270.05 points, or 3.09 %, up at 9,018.80.

HDFC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging up to 5 %, followed by Maruti, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp and ICICI Bank.

On the other hand, HUL was the sole laggard.

Nifty, Sensex track Asian peers higher on hopes of pandemic nearing peak

10:00 AM

Bond investors to test India's yield comfort in first auction of year

Yields on Indian government bonds are set to soar as private investors grow worried about the government's fiscal deficit, that is unless the Reserve Bank of India steps in to purchase the bonds at low yields.

Reuters reports: "Indian bond markets are set to demand punishing high yields at the federal government's first auction of the fiscal year on Thursday as they test both the government's ability to pay as well as the central bank's intent to cap interest rates.

The first auction for the year that begins in April occurs against the backdrop of rising market yields as domestic investors fret over illiquidity wrought by the coronavirus pandemic and heavy borrowing by the government.

“There is still need for RBI to announce more measures to support market liquidity and to maintain easier financial conditions, in order to accommodate 10 trillion rupees of excess borrowing by centre and state governments,” said A. Prasanna, economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

Traders say that unless the central bank is willing to offer such high yields, underwriters to the auction would be forced to buy some bonds for the first time since September.

“This auction will be difficult. There is no demand at these levels in government bonds going by the volume,” said Murthy Nagarajan, head of fixed income at Tata Asset Management."

9:45 AM

Global trade will plunge by up to a third in 2020 amid pandemic: WTO

Global trade growth is expected to plummet by up to a third in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the World Trade Organisation said on Wednesday, warning that the numbers would be “ugly“.

“World trade is expected to fall by between 13% and 32% in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts normal economic activity and life around the world,” the WTO said in a statement.

There were a wide range of possibilities for how trade would be hit by the “unprecedented” health crisis, it added.

However, WTO chief Roberto Azevedo warned the downturn “may well be the deepest economic recession or downturn of our lifetimes.”

In its main annual forecast, the 164-member WTO pointed out that trade had already been slowing in 2019, before the emergence of the novel COVID-19.

9:30 AM

Stocks open on a positive note

The benchmark stock indices have begun the morning on a positive note with gains of well over 2%

The Sensex is up over 600 points while the Nifty is trading close to the 9,000 mark, which has recently turned out to be a key resistance region.

Overnight, the Dow Jones gained almost 3.5%, up over 750 points.