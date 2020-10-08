Business Live:

The Nifty and the Sensex have opened the day with

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

9:30 AM

HDFC Bank offers loan for care at Apollo

HDFC Bank has tied up with Apollo Hospitals Ltd. to offer its customers unsecured, pre-approved loan of up to ₹40 lakh for medical expenses incurred at the healthcare chain.

‘The Healthy Life Programme’ will be offered exclusively to HDFC Bank customers at Apollo 24/7.

As per the plan, the bank’s customers will have round-the-clock access to an emergency doctor at the hospital at no cost along with benefits such as a choice of payment options and ease of finance for treatment at all Apollo Hospitals.

The initiative was launched digitally by HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri, and Apollo Hospitals Group chairman, Prathap C. Reddy in the presence of Apollo Hospitals group executive vice-chairperson Shobana Kamineni, and HDFC Bank MD-designate Sashidhar Jagdishan.