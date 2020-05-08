Business Live: Sensex rallies over 600 points in early trade; RIL jumps 2%

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

10:00 AM

Sensex rallies over 600 points in early trade; RIL jumps 2%

Foreign buying is propping up the benchmark indices after a sharp fall in the last few sessions.

PTI reports: "Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 600 points in opening session on Friday as strong gains in index-heavyweight Reliance Industries, massive foreign fund inflow and positive global cues boosted market sentiment.

After touching a high of 32,088.51, the 30-share index was trading 559.96 points or 1.78 per cent higher at 32,003.34.

Similarly, NSE Nifty surged 175 points, or 1.90 per cent, to 9,374.05.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, soaring over 4 per cent, followed by Kotak Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Axis Bank.

Shares of Reliance Industries jumped over 2 per cent after the company announced that US-based private equity firm Vista Equity Partners has picked up 2.32 per cent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 crore.

On the other hand, PowerGird, HCL Tech, Asian Paints and NTPC were trading in the red.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer dropped 242.37 points or 0.76 per cent to close at 31,443.38. The broader NSE Nifty slipped 71.85 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 9,199.05.

Foreign portfolio investors purchased equities worth Rs 19,056.49 crore in the capital market on Thursday, provisional exchange data showed.

According to traders, besides stock-specific action, massive foreign fund inflow and firm cues from global markets enthused buying activity in the domestic market."