Business Live: Sensex rallies over 600 points in early trade; Nifty tops 10,300 level

The benchmark stock indices have opened yet another day with strong gains as investors are enthused by the prospect of a strong economic recovery.

Petrol and diesel prices have risen for the second day in a row as dynamic pricing resumes amid the strong rally in global crude oil prices.

10:30 AM

‘India facing demand recession’

There are those who believe that with social distancing going to be the new norm, demand for ‘personal transport’ could see a surge. This might boost car sales, especially in the second half of FY21. We have to be patient and prudent till normalcy is restored, says T.T. Srinivasaraghavan, MD, Sundaram Finance Ltd. (SFL), in an interview. Edited excerpts

The impact of COVID-19 can be felt in all sectors, and financial services is no exception. How is SFL handling the situation?

The answer actually lies within your question. There are virtually no exceptions. Other than those who are manufacturing PPEs, sanitisers and other COVID-related stuff, everybody is more or less in the same boat. Business has come to a complete standstill and demand for trucks and cars has been virtually non-existent since the lockdown began. We just have to be patient and wait for better days.

10:00 AM

Sensex rallies over 600 points in early trade; Nifty tops 10,300 level

The rally in stocks continues as traders believe the worst of the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic may be behind us.

PTI reports: "Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 600 points in early trade on Monday led by gains in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank amid positive cues from global markets and sustained foreign fund inflow.

After hitting a high of 34,927.80, the 30-share index was trading 608.59 points, or 1.77 per cent, higher at 34,895.83.

Similarly, NSE Nifty surged 184.60 points, or 1.82 per cent, to 10,326.75.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, soaring around 7 per cent, followed by Titan, Axis Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, ICICI Bank, L&T, HDFC Bank and NTPC.

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) jumped around 2 per cent after the company on Sunday said it sold 1.16 per cent stake in its digital unit Jio Platforms to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority for Rs 5,683.50 crore.

This is the eighth deal by the oil-to-telecom conglomerate for its digital unit in less than seven weeks, completing the sale of the targeted 21 per cent equity in Jio Platforms ahead of a potential IPO.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma and Bharti Aurtel were the laggards.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer settled 306.54 points or 0.90 per cent higher at 34,287.24 and the broader Nifty rose 113.05 points or 1.13 per cent to 10,142.15.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors bought equities worth Rs 97.61 crore in the capital market on Friday, provisional exchange data showed."

-Japan, South Korea, China stocks ⬆

-Crude oil fluctuates near $40 in New York after six-week rally

-British pound ⬆

9:45 AM

Fuel prices rise as daily revision resumes after over 80 days

Consumers who didn't get to benefit from record low oil prices in previous months, will still have to pay more as oil prices rally.

IANS reports: "Oil marketing companies have resumed the dynamic pricing system for daily revision of fuel prices after over 80 days of halt.

In the national capital, the price of both petrol and diesel was increased by 60 paise to Rs 71.86 and Rs 69.99 per litre, respectively.

Prices of transportation fuel were last revised under the dynamic pricing policy on March 16 and there were few instances of price hike only when the respective state governments hiked VAT or cess.

In a bid to increase revenues during the nationwide lockdown, several state governments raised taxes imposed on transportation fuels.

With the revision, petrol prices in Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai rose to Rs 78.91, Rs 73.89 and Rs 76.07 per litre, up from the previous close of Rs 78.32, Rs 73.30 and Rs 75.54 respectively.

Similarly, the diesel prices in Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai increased to Mumbai Rs 68.79, Rs 66.17 and Rs 68.74 per litre respectively, up from Rs 68.21, Rs 65.62 and Rs 68.22.

Already, the gap between cost and sale price of petrol and diesel for OMCs has reached around Rs 4-5 per litre. If this has to be covered over a period of time, given there is no further increase in global prices, auto fuel prices may be increased by 40-50 paisa per day for a couple of weeks to cover the losses.

The increase in retail price under daily price revision would largely depend on prevailing oil prices and global oil market at the time to determine the retail price. Going by current trend, crude prices are way above price levels in April when even benchmark Brent crude had slipped below $20 a barrel.

However, lockdown has also curved demand for auto fuel. This could maintain some check on prices.

Raising retail prices became important for OMCs now as the recent steep excise duty hike without resultant increase in petrol and fiscal prices, had substantially brought down its marketing margins from record high level of Rs 12-18 per litre.

If it is unable to raise prices when the global crude prices are rising, it would start incurring losses that will get steeper."