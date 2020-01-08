Business Live: Markets rattled after Iran's missile attack on US base

Markets have been rattled this morning after Iran's missile attack on a US base in Iraq. The price of oil has jumped by around 1.5% as supply fears rise.

The Nikkei has been the worst hit among major markets with a fall of close to 2%. Trends in the SGX Nifty suggest a sharp fall of over 1% at open in the Indian market.

10:00 AM

Gold races to near 7-yr peak after Iran strike on U.S. forces roils markets

Gold soared as much as 2% on Wednesday to vault over the $1,600 ceiling for the first time in nearly seven years, as investors flocked to safe havens, after Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes against U.S. forces in Iraq. Spot gold jumped 0.8% to $1,585.80 per ounce by 0250 GMT. Prices hit their highest since March 2013 at $1,610.90 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures rallied 1% to $1,589.30.

Iran launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday, followed by a “second round” of attacks against U.S. bases in Iraq. The strike by Iran comes hours after the funeral of Tehran's top military commander Qassem Soleimani whose killing in a U.S. drone strike last week has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.

“Fears of uncertainty and further escalation in this military confrontation is dragging up gold prices,” said Margaret Yang Yan, a market analyst at CMC Markets. “This (Iran attacks) is definitely fuelling demand for safe havens, not just gold but also yen, while equities are being heavily sold off.” Risk aversion spiked as financial markets were thrown into disarray after the attack, sending Asian stocks tumbling and oil rocketing.

Gold is considered a safe investment in times of political and economic turmoil. Reuters

9:45 AM

Indian markets open negative

In line with global trends, the Sensex and the Nifty have opened with losses (around half a percent).

It hasn't been the best of starts to the new year for the Nifty (down around 200 points since the start of the year):

9:10 AM

Indian stocks set to open lower as oil surges after Iran attacks U.S. forces

Indian equities were set to open lower on Wednesday, with Singapore Nifty futures dropping 1.7% to a four-week low as oil prices surged after Iran fired missiles at American forces based in Iraq.

Brent crude futures soared to as much as $71.75 to their highest since mid-September 2019 and by around 0148 GMT was up $1.83, or 2.7%, at $70.10.

India imports about 80% of its oil needs and a rise in crude prices could spike import bill and prices for essential commodities for the third biggest oil consumer.

Fears of a disruption to oil supplies gripped markets after Iran, in the early hours of Wednesday, launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike that killed an Iranian commander. Reuters