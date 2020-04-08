Business Live: Nifty, Sensex gain over 1%; virus to cull 80,000 retail jobs

After yesterday's massive rally, which saw stocks gain over 8%, the benchmark indices are up over 1% after briefly trading in the red this morning.

Growth and unemployment estimates coming from various agencies paint a bleak picture of the economy amid the 21-day economic lockdown.

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

10:00 AM

Economy likely to contract by 4.5% in Q4FY2020: ICRA

Some really gloomy estimates coming from ICRA, which predicts a prolonged period of slow growth for the economy.

IANS reports: "Ratings agency ICRA on Tuesday predicted that India’s economy is likely to witness a sharp contraction of 4.5 per cent during Q4FY2020 and is expected to gradually recover to post a GDP growth of just 2 percent in FY2021.

ICRA has sharply cut its forecast for Indian GDP growth in FY 2021, post the Covid-19 outbreak.

Furthermore, ICRA said that it expects the ripple effect of coronavirus to impact India Inc on five major counts of domestic demand slowdown due to regulatory restrictions, lockdown and fear of contagion will impact certain sectors over the near-term.

Purchasing power erosion due to job losses or pay cuts and trickle-down effect of demand deferral will have a longer-lasting impact on some other sectors, especially where demand is discretionary in nature."

9:45 AM

Virus to cull 80,000 retail jobs: RAI survey

About 80,000 jobs are expected to be cut by retailers due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey by industry body RAI.

Retailers Association of India (RAI) had conducted a survey of 768 retailers, which employ 3,92,963 people across India, to gauge their view on the impact of COVID-19 on their business and manpower.

“Small retailers are expecting to lay off 30% of their manpower going forward, this number falls to 12% for medium (sized) retailers and 5% for large retailers. On the whole, retailers who were surveyed expect lay-offs of about 20% of their manpower,” RAI said.

9:30 AM

Stocks open with minor losses

The benchmark indices opened this morning with a loss of around 0.2%. The Nifty and the Sensex were up over 8% at close of trading yesterday.

The Sensex has lost about 75 points while the Nifty is trading above 8,750

Overnight, the Dow Jones closed with a minor loss of 0.12%