Business Live: Stocks rise; coronavirus widens US trade deficit with China

07 October 2020 08:23 IST

The benchmark stock indices have opened the day with modest losses after yesterday's impressive gains as traders may be looking to book profits.

11:30 AM

Coronavirus widens US trade deficit with China

11:00 AM

ICRA sees green shoots for steel sector

The domestic steel industry is witnessing early green shoots of recovery from the second quarter of ongoing fiscal, rating agency ICRA said.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown had severely affected demand and production of steel in the country, leading to rise of inventory levels.

Due to the poor market conditions, steel players were forced to reduce their capacity utilisation and look to export markets to adjust their products.

However, “the domestic steel industry is witnessing early green shoots of recovery from Q2 FY21 , supported by easing of mobility restrictions and a gradual improvement in the domestic demand environment,” ICRA said.

10:40 AM

Rupee slips 9 paise to 73.55 against US dollar in early trade

The weak opening stocks had its effect on the rupee as well.

PTI reports: "The rupee depreciated 9 paise to 73.55 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday as muted domestic equities and strong American currency weighed on investor sentiment.

The local unit opened at 73.53 at the interbank forex market, then lost ground and touched 73.55 against the US dollar, down 9 paise over its last close of 73.46.

Asian currencies are trading weak against USD. The rupee is likely to trade in an intra-day range of 73.35-73.65, said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.

The rupee continues to follow a trading pattern wherein nationalised banks aggressively buy the dips to 73.10-73.15 and buy all the way up to 73.45-73.50, Goenka said.

“Considering the fact that foreign direct investment (FDI) related inflows are lined up and the reaction function of nationalised banks, we expect the rupee to continue trading in the 72.90-73.90 range,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the global front, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday instructed his officials to stop negotiating with the House Democrats on coronavirus stimulus.

“The overall risk sentiment was holding up until Trump said he was holding back the talks on fiscal stimulus until after the election. The yield on the US 10-year bond touched the highest level since June this year but retreated post president Trump’s comment,” Goenka said.

On the domestic front, the newly-constituted Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank is scheduled to begin its three-day deliberations starting during the day. The decision of the rate-setting panel will be announced on October 9.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.15 per cent to 93.82.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 264.26 points higher at 39,838.83 and the broader NSE Nifty rose 69 points to 11,731.40.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,101.76 crore on a net basis on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.48 per cent to USD 42.02 per barrel."

10:20 AM

Recovery in global trade could be disrupted by ongoing pandemic effects: WTO

Some words of caution from the WTO on the global trade recovery.

PTI reports: "Global trade is showing signs of bouncing back from the impact of the coronavirus-induced slump but any recovery could be disrupted by the ongoing pandemic effects, according to the WTO.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) said it now forecasts a 9.2 per cent decline in the volume of global merchandise trade for 2020, followed by a 7.2 per cent rise in 2021.

“These estimates are subject to an unusually high degree of uncertainty since they depend on the evolution of the pandemic and government responses to it,” the WTO said in a statement on Tuesday.

It said that strong trade performance in June and July have brought some signs of optimism for overall trade growth in 2020.

Trade growth in COVID-19 related products was particularly strong in these months, showing trade’s ability to help governments obtain needed supplies, it added.

“World trade shows signs of bouncing back from a deep, COVID-19 induced slump, but WTO economists caution that any recovery could be disrupted by the ongoing pandemic effects,” it said.

“The incidence of COVID-19 worldwide has fallen from its peak in the spring, but it remains stubbornly high in many areas,” Deputy Director-General Yi Xiaozhun said, adding one of the greatest risks for the global economy in the aftermath of the pandemic would be a descent into protectionism."

10:00 AM

Sensex drops over 100 points in opening trade; Nifty below 11,650

A dull start to the day for the stock indices on overnight losses in the US markets after yesterday's impressive gains.

PTI reports: "Equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 100 points in opening trade on Wednesday tracking losses in financial stocks amid weak cues from global markets.

The 30-share index was trading 100.60 points or 0.25 per cent lower at 39,473.97, and the NSE Nifty fell 23.45 points or 0.20 per cent to 11,638.95.

Bajaj Finance was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 5 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and Axis Bank.

On the other hand, ONGC, Maruti, Reliance Industries, HUL and UltraTech Cement were trading on a positive note.

In the previous session, Sensex zoomed 600.87 points or 1.54 per cent to close at 39,574.57, while Nifty climbed 159.05 points or 1.38 per cent to end at 11,662.40.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,101.76 crore on a net basis on Tuesday.

According to Arjun Mahajan, Head - Institutional Business - at Reliance Securities, Indian equities are likely to trade sideways today with chances of profit booking at a higher level.

Investors would be keenly watching out TCS numbers and management commentary to take fresh direction. Further, BFSI space after seeing sharp recovery may see some amount of selling ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on interest waiver early next week, he said.

Further, he stated that growing ambiguity over US fiscal stimulus after President Donald Trump’s tweet on Tuesday does not bode well for global equity including India.

In a series of tweets, Trump said he had instructed his officials to stop negotiating with the House Democrats on another coronavirus stimulus package, alleging that Speaker Nancy Pelosi was not holding talks in good faith.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with losses in mid-session deals, those in Shanghai were closed for a holiday.

Wall Street indices ended on a negative note in the overnight session.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.66 per cent lower at USD 41.94 per barrel.

Meanwhile, Mahajan expects Indian investors to continue to focus on the possibility of domestic fiscal package announcement which is still on the cards in the near term."

9:30 AM

IMF chief says global economy less dire but long climb ahead

The global economy is looking ‘less dire’ than it did in June and the International Monetary Fund will make a ‘small’ upward revision to its 2020 global output forecast, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday.

“My key message is this: The global economy is coming back from the depths of this crisis,” Ms. Georgieva said in remarks to a London School of Economics event. “But this calamity is far from over. All countries are now facing what I would call ‘the long ascent’ — a difficult climb that will be long, uneven, and uncertain. And prone to setbacks,” she added. The IMF had in June forecast that the coronavirus shutdowns would shrink global GDP by 4.9%, marking the sharpest contraction since the 1930s Great Depression, and called for more policy support. The IMF will publish its revised forecasts next week.

But $12 trillion in fiscal support, coupled with unprecedented monetary easing has allowed many advanced economies, including the United States and the euro zone, to escape the worst damage and start to recover, she said.

