Business Live:

Bystanders react as they watch the stock prices on a digital screen at the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Sensex reached an all-time high at more than 40800 points. (PTI Photo/Mitesh Bhuvad)(PTI11_20_2019_000097B)   | Photo Credit: PTI

The benchmark stock indices opened the day on a

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

10:00 AM

 

 

9:30 AM

When to look at passive MFs

You know that investing in equity requires you to pick the right stocks at the right time. If that’s difficult, you choose an equity mutual fund. But your effort doesn’t end in picking a fund.

It’s also essential that you review your funds every year. Why? Because funds can slip and fall behind their benchmark or peers — meaning you’re earning less than you could be. The need to track fund performance and review portfolios has increased over the past few years as more funds struggle to stay steadily better than the market. This holds true whether you hold equity, debt, or hybrid funds.

Read more
 

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2021 6:59:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/businesslive-7-june-2021/article34747901.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY