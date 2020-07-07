Business Live: Sensex opens over 100 points higher on firm global cues

07 July 2020 09:25 IST

Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

Stocks that have had a bit of a bull run in recent weeks got off to a flat start this morning.

The economic war between India and China continues to heat up with the Centre scrutinizing more Chinese investments.

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

Advertising

Advertising

10:00 AM

Sensex opens over 100 points higher on firm global cues

Stocks got off to a decent start on the back of strong global cues but are close to flat at the moment.

PTI reports: "Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 100 points in early trade on Tuesday tracking positive cues from global indices, easing border tension with China and foreign fund inflows.

However, profit-booking at higher levels capped the gains on key indices, traders said.

After touching a high of 36,660.35 in opening session, the 30-share index turned range-bound to trade 64.56 points, or 0.18 per cent, higher at 36,551.84. The NSE Nifty was up 8.50 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 10,772.15.

Infosys was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing around 3 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti and Tech Mahindra.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, ONGC, ITC and NTPC were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer closed 465.86 points, or 1.29 per cent, higher at 36,487.28; while the NSE barometer Nifty settled 156.30 points, or 1.47 per cent, up at 10,763.65.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Monday, purchasing equities worth Rs 348.35 crore, provisional exchange data showed.

According to traders, domestic indices followed global benchmarks that rallied on positive macroeconomic data indicating recovery across major countries.

Further, easing of geopolitical tension between India-China buoyed investor sentiments, they said.

Bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading with gains, while those in Tokyo and Seoul slipped in the red.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a positive note in overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.37 per cent to USD 42.94 per barrel."

9:30 AM

Vistara hopes to start long-haul international flights by FY21 end

Full-service carrier Vistara is likely to add long-haul international destinations in the later part of the current fiscal if there is an appropriate pick-up in demand along with lifting of travel restrictions, the airline’s Chief Commercial Officer Vinod Kannan said on Monday.

Since embarking on international operations last year with flights to south-east Asia and middle-east countries, Vistara planned to expand its international footprint by adding destinations like London and Tokyo around March 2020. But the pandemic and accompanying travel restrictions put a brake on its ambitions.

“I believe in third or fourth quarter, but the decision [to launch long-haul international flights] will be a function of bilateral bubbles. It will also be a function of when countries re-open, which has been a moving target,” Mr. Kannan replied during a web-conference with the press to a query on when it was hoping to widen its international presence.

Read more