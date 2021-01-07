Business Live:

The benchmark stock indices opened the day on a

9:30 AM

Oil scales 11-month high as Saudi vows output cut

Oil prices rose on Wednesday to their highest since February 2020 after Saudi Arabia agreed to reduce output more than expected in a meeting with allied producers, while industry figures showed U.S. crude stock piles were down last week.

Brent crude rose as much as nearly 1% to $54.09 a barrel, the highest since February 26. It was at $53.87 a barrel at 10:36 a.m. after jumping 4.9% on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, agreed on Tuesday to make additional, voluntary oil output cuts of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March, after a meeting with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other major producers that form the group known as OPEC+.

Reductions agreed to by Saudi Arabia were included in a deal to persuade other producers in the OPEC+ group to hold output steady.