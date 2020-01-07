Business Live: Asian markets bounce back after US-Iran tensions ease

Asian markets have witnessed a bounce this morning after yesterday's losses amidst increasing US-Iran tensions. Gold and oil prices have dropped as tensions have eased since yesterday.

8:30 AM

Asia stocks bounce, oil slips as Iran anxiety ebbs

Asian shares rebounded on Tuesday as a day passed without any new escalation in the Middle East and Wall Street erased early losses to end in the black as tech stocks climbed.

Oil surrendered hefty gains as some speculated Iran would be unlikely to strike against the United States in a way that would disrupt supplies, and its own crude exports.

Brent crude futures fell 54 cents to $68.37 a barrel, having been as high as $70.74 on Monday, while U.S. crude dropped 44 cents to $62.83.

Gold also retreated to $1,557.54 an ounce, after scaling a near seven-year peak of $1,579.72 overnight.

Equities went the other way as MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.6%, recouping almost all of Monday's losses.

Japan's Nikkei rallied 1.3% and Shanghai blue chips advanced 0.5%. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 firmed 0.1%, while EUROSTOXX 50 futures rose 0.4%.

Shares had fallen sharply on Monday as Iran and the United States traded threats after an U.S. air strike killed a top Iranian commander.

The mood calmed a little as the session passed with no new aggression. Reuters