Business Live: India needs to double credit growth to 15% to achieve $5 trillion economy target by FY25, say bankers

9:30 AM

Uber loses $1.1 billion investing in food delivery, driverless cars

Uber continued to lose money as it builds up its food delivery business and develops technology for driverless cars, but revenue for its rides business nearly tripled as the company picked up more passengers around the world.

The ride-hailing giant lost $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, about 24% more than the same time last year. The loss amounted to 64 cents per share, which was slightly better than what analysts were expecting. Analysts polled by FactSet predicted Uber would lose $1.18 billion, or 67 cents per share, during the quarter.

Uber brought in $4.1 billion in revenue, up 37% from a year ago. Its revenue grew around the world, although the biggest gain was in the U.S. and Canada, where Uber pulled in 41% more than last year.

But its Eats business lost $461 million in the quarter before accounting for interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, down 66% from the same time last year as Uber put money into growing the business in a highly competitive food delivery market.

“2019 was a transformational year for Uber and I’m gratified by our progress, steadily delivering against the commitments we’ve made to our shareholders on our path to profitability, said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, in a statement. We recognize that the era of growth at all costs is over. In a world where investors increasingly demand not just growth, but profitable growth, we are well-positioned to win through continuous innovation, excellent execution, and the unrivaled scale of our global platform.

In Uber’s last earnings call, Khosrowshahi said the company’s goal was to turn a full-year profit in 2021.

The fourth quarter was marked by painful disclosures at Uber.

In December, the company released a long-awaited report, in which its riders reported more than 3,000 sexual assaults during 2018.

The same month, Uber agreed to pay $4.4 million to end a federal sexual harassment probe about its internal corporate culture. But those announcements did not take a toll on the stock, which has been inching up over the past two months.

Uber’s stock cratered after its IPO, falling 42% to a low of $25.99 in November. But it recovered some ground over the last month, reaching $37 on Thursday, about 18% below its IPO price.

Its losses in the fourth quarter included $243 million in stock-based compensation. PTI

9:15 AM

India needs to double credit growth to 15% to achieve $5 trillion economy target by FY25: Bankers

The country needs to double credit growth to 15 per cent to become a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25, say bankers.

The country has recorded high double-digit credit growth in the past and is capable of achieving similar growth now as well, they added.

“If you want to reach a USD 5 trillion economy, the outstanding credit, which is around Rs 95-98 trillion, it will have to be doubled, which means we need to grow (credit) at around 15 per cent,” State Bank of India’s Chairman Rajnish Kumar said at an IBA event.

Echoing his views, Union Bank of India’s Managing Director and CEO Rajkiran Rai G said for a USD 5 trillion economy, credit growth has to be more than 15 per cent per annum.

“To sustain that kind of credit growth, we need to build a robust risk management system so that we don’t repeat the mistakes of past. The sourcing, process, monitoring have to be evolved and technology will play a major role in it,” Rai said.

Banks’ credit growth has been hovering at around 7 per cent, currently.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday underlined the need for working together to make India a USD 5 trillion economy, while stressing that the government has been able to maintain macroeconomic stability amid tough global environment.

“Let’s move ahead with the resolve to make India a USD 5 trillion economy,” he said while replying to a debate on Motion of Thanks to President for his address to Parliament.

Kumar said one important sector where India needs huge amount of investments is infrastructure.

He said globally the norms around capital are getting tighter.

“There is demand for providing more for the risk, which restricts capital for growth,” he said.

Kumar said the country needs huge capabilities in project financing.

To enhance its project financing capabilities, SBI has done a lot of policy modification. He said the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) is also working on resolving issues surrounding consortium lending. PTI