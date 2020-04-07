Business Live: Stocks up over 4% as investors shake off virus fears

10:30 AM

Goldman Sachs predicts recession in India

Goldman sees recession in India as consumption takes severe hit https://t.co/Ck6Mf8HUFx — Bloomberg Asia (@BloombergAsia) April 7, 2020

10:15 AM

SBI economists bat for monetization of fiscal deficit

With low appetite among investors for debt issued by the Indian government, some are calling for the RBI to directly finance the government's spending through freshly created rupees.

PTI reports: "Amidst talks of a second stimulus package being announced by the government to help individuals, businesses and the economy find their feet to tide over the massive disruptions, the (SBI) report said the Reserve Bank should monetize the deficit, which is set to overshoot by at least 400 bps.

Given the low market appetite for borrowing, it is imperative that government uses the clause given in FRBM Act and monetize the deficit with the RBI subscribing to the primary issues of the Central government debt and fulfill the supply-demand gap in FY21, the report said.

In FY2020, total borrowing by the Centre and states stood at Rs 13.5 lakh crore—the Centre at Rs 7.1 lakh crore and the states combined Rs 6.4 lakh crore.

Given at least estimated 4 per cent slippage in GDP/Rs 8 lakh crore, we expect the Centre and the states could borrow conservatively close to Rs 20 lakh crore in FY21. Thus, it is a must that RBI monetizes the deficit, using the national calamity clause given the stressed market absorption capacity, it says, adding this will add up to 2.5-3 percent of GDP and the government must show it separately as an off-balance sheet item in the budget like a ‘COVID bond’"

9:45 AM

Firms expect decline in sales, profit: CII survey

A CII survey, in which nearly 200 CEOs participated, says that a majority of the firms expect revenues to fall more than 10% and profits by over 5% in the January-March 2020 and April-June 2020 quarters.

A decline in demand and impact on jobs will be some of the other after-effects for the industry in the backdrop of the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent countrywide lockdown, a release from the CII on the CEOs Snap Poll said.

Stating that the pandemic was bound to deeply impact the economy, the CII said that the expectations of a sharp decline in both revenue and profit growth by the domestic firms could foretell the significant impact of the virus on GDP growth.

9:30 AM

Stocks up over 3%

The benchmark stock indices are up well over 3.5% just minutes since the opening of trading this morning.

The Sensex is up over 1,000 points while the Nifty is trading above 8,350. The sharp spike could be due to receding fears about the coronavirus pandemic as deaths slow.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained over 7.5%, a rise of over 1,600 points.