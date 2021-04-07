Business Live: Shares rise after RBI holds key rates steady; restaurant chain Barbeque-Nation falls in debut trade

The benchmark stock indices opened the day on a positive note ahead of RBI's interest rate decision.

11:00 AM

Shriram Automall generates business worth ₹3,000 crore

Pre-owned vehicle exchange platform Shriram Automall India Ltd. (SAMIL) generated business worth more than ₹3,000 crore and transacted more than 1.60 lakh pre-owned vehicles and equipment during FY21.

SAMIL is a part of Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd. and MXC Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.

“We have been seeing very strong recovery trends in the demand for used vehicles and equipment with price realisation getting better, especially towards the end of Q4,” said Sameer Malhotra, director and CEO.

“Over 130 crore [worth of] transactions were done in a single-day event. Even March has been phenomenal and we did over ₹500 crore of transactions, which was overwhelming,” he added.

10:40 AM

RBI keeps interests rates unchanged

The central bank doesn't surprise.

PTI reports: "Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday expectedly left interest rates unchanged and maintained an accommodative stance as the economy faces a renewed threat to growth due to the resurgence of coronavirus cases.

The central bank kept the benchmark repurchase rate unchanged at 4 per cent and maintained accommodative policy stance to support growth.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept its estimate for economic growth unchanged at 10.5 per cent for the current fiscal.

MPC saw inflation edging up to 5.2 per cent in the first half of the new fiscal from 5 per cent in the January-March period and moderate to 4.4 per cent in Q3 of FY22."

10:20 AM

India's restaurant chain Barbeque-Nation falls in debut trade

Another IPO launch fails to take off.

Reuters reports: "Shares of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality fell 2% in their market debut on Wednesday, after the casual dining restaurant chain raised about 4.53 billion rupees ($61.62 million) through an initial public offering (IPO).

Fundraising via IPOs is at a 13-year high in India due to a flood of overseas investment and as unusual interest from mom-and-pop investors spur more listings, making India one of the hottest IPO markets in 2021.

Barbeque-Nation's shares opened at 489.85 rupees per share, below the offer price of 500 rupees."

10:00 AM

Indian shares inch up ahead of central bank rate decision

A good start to the day for stocks ahead of RBI's rates decision.

Reuters reports: "Indian shares inched higher on Wednesday, ahead of a central bank decision that could leave interest rates at record lows, as a second surge in domestic coronavirus cases sparked fears about the impact on economic growth.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which has slashed its main repo rate by 115 basis points since March 2020 to cushion the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, was expected to keep its benchmark lending rate at 4%.

Economists had expected the RBI to start normalising policy or unwind the large scale rupee liquidity in the banking system in the June quarter or latest by September quarter. That is now expected to be delayed, according to analysts.

"The Monetary Policy Committee is likely to maintain that growth needs consistent firm traction and continued policy support is crucial for a durable growth revival," Emkay Global Financial Services said in a preview note.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.2% to 14,709 and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.1% at 49,256.10 by 0347 GMT.

Investors will be keeping an eye on the central bank's liquidity stance to support the economy in relation to rising COVID-19 cases and inflation forecasts amid a rise in global commodity prices, especially crude oil.

Earlier this week, India breached the grim milestone of 100,000 daily coronavirus infections for the first time.

Restaurant chain operator Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd's shares will make their debut in the Mumbai market on Wednesday.

The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday unprecedented public spending to fight the pandemic would push global growth to 6% this year, while projecting India's growth rate at 12.5% for 2021."

9:30 AM

Expected growth of 12.5% for India but “very severe downside risks” due to COVID wave: IMF

After an estimated contraction of 8% in the fiscal year that ended March 31, India is projected to grow at 12.5 % during the current year, settling down to 6.9% growth year (FY22/23), according to the World Economic Outlook (WEO): Managing Divergent Recoveries, released by the IMF as the World Bank IMF Spring Meetings kick off virtually. The growth outlook for India however comes with significant downside risks because of the current pandemic wave the country is experiencing, IMF economists said.

The projections for India were based on evidence to support the normalization of economic activity but these forecasts preceded the current wave of COVID-19 in India, “ which is quite concerning,” IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The current growth projections already take “ a fairly conservative view” IMF economist Malhar Nabar said.