Business Live: Shares rise on gains in HDFC Bank, Tata Motors

06 October 2020 09:54 IST

Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

The benchmark stock indices have opened the day on a strong note with gains of close to 1% after yesterday's gains.

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

1:00 PM

Reserve Bank of India to hold policy meeting from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9

The next meeting of the MPC begins tomorrow as businesses and the govt vie for more rate cuts.

Advertising

Advertising

Reuters reports: "The Reserve Bank of India will hold a monetary policy committee meeting from Wednesday through Friday, it said in a release on Tuesday.

The RBI had to reschedule the meeting from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 as the government had not appointed three new external members on the committee.

The Indian government named Shashanka Bhide, Ashima Goyal and Jayanth Varma as its nominees monetary policy committee late on Monday.

The RBI is expected to keep key rates unchanged at its policy review, but may for the first time since February provide guidance on how the economy is performing amid the coronavirus pandemic."

12:30 PM

‘Road transport revenue may shrink 18-20% in FY21’

The Indian road freight transportation sector is expected to see revenue contraction of 18-20% in FY21 due to the adverse impact of lockdowns, ICRA Ratings has said.

ICRA has maintained its negative outlook for this sector due to expectations of continued pressures on the credit profile of road transportation companies. The rating agency said over the medium term, the sector would witness some consolidation trends, given the rising pressure on viability of small fleet operators.

“The aggregate revenues of ICRA’s sample of logistics companies contracted sharply by 35% during the quarter,” Shamsher Dewan, vice-president, ICRA Ratings, said. “The impact was more visible on players operating on an asset-heavy model, due to high fixed costs for owned assets, while asset-light players fared relatively better,” he added.

Read more

12:00 PM

India's services sector slump eased in Sept, but job losses balloon

More evidence of a K-shaped recovery?

Reuters reports: "The plunge in India's services sector activity eased considerably in September after the government lifted some coronavirus restrictions, but demand continued to contract, prompting firms to cut more jobs, a private business survey showed on Tuesday.

Signs of stabilisation in services are likely to provide more comfort to policymakers after a sister survey on Thursday showed India's manufacturing expanded at its fastest pace in over eight years, suggesting business conditions were gradually returning to normal in Asia's third-largest economy.

The Nikkei/IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index bounced to 49.8 in September from August's 41.8, a touch below the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction on a monthly basis.

But September was the seventh straight month that activity had contracted, the longest such stretch since a 10-month run to early 2014.

“The relaxation of lockdown rules in India helped the service sector move towards a recovery in September. Participants of the PMI survey signalled broadly stable business activity and a much softer decline in new work intakes,” Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit, said in a release.

But the root cause of chronic business disruption shows no sign of abating as the coronavirus death toll in the world's second-most populous country rose past 100,000, only the third country in the world to reach that bleak milestone, after the United States and Brazil.

The services sector accounts for around 55% of India's economy and nearly a third of its jobs.

Even if restrictions are eased further, the economy is unlikely to return to pre-COVID-19 levels in the coming year as people remain cautious about discretionary spending and millions more are pushed into poverty.

Although improved from August, sub-indexes tracking domestic and foreign demand remained firmly in contraction territory, leading firms to reduce their workforce for the seventh straight month, the longest streak on record.

Weak demand also forced firms to absorb much of a jump in input costs, which increased at the quickest pace since February.

After giving a neutral outlook in August, services firms were optimistic for the first time since April about the year ahead, largely on hopes that a vaccine for COVID-19 would be rolled out.

However, the World Health Organization does not expect widespread COVID-19 vaccinations until mid-2021 and it would likely take years to vaccinate India's 1.3 billion people.

A composite index, which measures both services and factory activity, returned to growth for the first time in six months, rising to 54.6 last month from August's 46.0."

11:30 AM

PNB to add 4,000 jobs, open 500 branches in FY21, says Rao

Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB), which has set its sights on the South and West for expansion, will open about 500 branches and add about 4,000 jobs during the current fiscal, said its MD and CEO Ch. S.S. Mallikarjuna Rao.

“We have completed the business and human integration of United Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce with the PNB,” said Mr. Rao. “IT migration will happen by December and February 2021 respectively,” he added.

The bank, which currently operates 11,000 branches predominantly in the North and East, plans to expand in the South and West. Initially, the bank plans to open about 500 branches during FY21.

“The merger will lead to high incidence of rationalisation of branches,” Mr. Rao said. “If there are two branches within 500 metres, we will club them together and then use the licence to open a new branch in the South or in the West. That way, we hope to open 500 branches and will be writing to the RBI.”

Read more

11:00 AM

ETFs outnumber stocks

10:40 AM

Rupee rises 14 paise to 73.15 against US dollar in early trade

The opening gain in stocks has brushed off on the rupee.

PTI reports: "The rupee strengthened by 14 paise to 73.15 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, helped by positive domestic equities and weak American currency.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.17 and gained further ground to touch 73.15, registering a rise of 14 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee had depreciated by 16 paise to close at 73.29 against the US dollar.

“Anticipation of US President Trump recovering from COVID and of Democrats and Republicans reaching a consensus on a fiscal stimulus package seems to be buoying risk sentiment,” said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.13 per cent down at 93.39.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 358.66 points higher at 39,332.36, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 97.30 points to 11,600.65.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 236.71 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.65 per cent to USD 41.56 per barrel."

10:20 AM

Housing Ministry inks MoU with Swiggy to bring street vendors online

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Monday said it had entered into an MoU with Swiggy to on board street food vendors on its online food-delivery platform, aimed at giving these vendors access to more consumers.

Initially, MoHUA and Swiggy will run a pilot programme by on boarding 250 vendors across five cities – Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi, Indore and Varanasi. The street vendors will be assisted in getting PAN and FSSAI registration, trained in app usage, menu digitisation, pricing, hygiene and packaging best practices, the ministry said.

Once the pilot is successfully completed, the initiative, a part of Prime Minister Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme, will be expanded across the country in phases.

“During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, where physical distancing is the key to check its spread, this novel initiative aims to radically transform the business of street vendors across cities, by facilitating them to receive orders and serve customers using online mode of business,” the statement added.

Read more

10:00 AM

Sensex vaults over 360 points in opening trade on wide-spread buying

A good start to the day for stocks after yesterday's impressive gains.

PTI reports: "Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty piled on gains in opening session on Tuesday as investors indulged in wide-spread buying taking cues from positive global sentiment.

The BSE gauge Sensex surged 366.76 points or 0.94 per cent to 39,340.46 in early trade, and the NSE barometer Nifty jumped 92.35 points or 0.80 per cent to 11,595.70.

On the Sensex chart, index heavyweight HDFC led the rally with nearly 5 per cent gains, followed by Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra and State Bank of India.

All 30 Sensex constituents were trading in the green.

On Monday, the Sensex had settled at 38,973.70, up 276.65 points or 0.71 per cent; while the Nifty had closed at 11,503.35, higher by 86.40 points or 0.76 per cent.

Exchange data showed that foreign investors bought equities worth Rs 236.71 crore in Indian market on Monday.

On Tuesday, Asian markets too continued their upward movement as investor sentiment further improved after US President Donald Trump was discharged from hospital following COVID-19 treatment. Further, hopes of a fresh US stimulus package also buoyed investor sentiment."

9:30 AM

SpiceJet to start non-stop London flights

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet announced non-stop flights to London from Mumbai and Delhi with effect from December 4, making it the first long-haul destination for the airline.

SpiceJet is the second Indian carrier after Vistara to start operations on the India-U.K. route during COVID-19. The airlines decided to start London operations after the pact between India and the U.K. allowing their airlines to operate limited, non-stop flights. eliminating competition from many other international carriers that operate flights via their hubs such as in West Asia.

The airline will operate thrice-a-week to London, which will include twice-a-week flights from Delhi and once-a-week from Mumbai. SpiceJet will use an Airbus A330-900 Neo aircraft for these flights. The 371-seater twin-aisle A330 has a configuration of 353 economy and 18 business class seats. The aircraft is wet leased by the airline. The low-cost airline will offer business and economy class seats on these flights.

Read more