Business Live:

SpiceJet to start non-stop London flights

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet announced non-stop flights to London from Mumbai and Delhi with effect from December 4, making it the first long-haul destination for the airline.

SpiceJet is the second Indian carrier after Vistara to start operations on the India-U.K. route during COVID-19. The airlines decided to start London operations after the pact between India and the U.K. allowing their airlines to operate limited, non-stop flights. eliminating competition from many other international carriers that operate flights via their hubs such as in West Asia.

The airline will operate thrice-a-week to London, which will include twice-a-week flights from Delhi and once-a-week from Mumbai. SpiceJet will use an Airbus A330-900 Neo aircraft for these flights. The 371-seater twin-aisle A330 has a configuration of 353 economy and 18 business class seats. The aircraft is wet leased by the airline. The low-cost airline will offer business and economy class seats on these flights.