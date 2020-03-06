Business Live: Bailout of Yes Bank a depositor one, says JP Morgan

RBI said the bank’s financial position deteriorated as it failed to raise capital to address loan losses. REUTERS

06 March 2020 09:20 IST

10:00 AM

Rupee opens weaker

The rupee opened 59 paise weaker against the dollar on Friday, indicating volatile day for financial markets ahead after Reserve Bank of India superseded Yes Bank board and put the bank under moratorium till April 3.

9:40 AM

Yes Bank shares set to tumble as RBI takes control

Shares in India's fifth-largest private sector lender Yes Bank are expected to tumble on Friday, after the central bank took control of the bank and limited withdrawals because of a serious deterioration in its financial position.

India on Thursday placed Yes bank under a moratorium, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) taking over from its board for 30 days and saying it would work on a revival plan for the lender. ”Effectively Yes Bank should have no equity value left,” said Sandip Sabharwal, a Mumbai-based fund manager. “Ideally trading should be suspended till formal restructuring is announced.”

SBI said late Thursday that its board had given its in-principle nod to expore an investment in Yes Bank. Reuters

9:30 AM

Spread your risks

What has changed?

The central government has raised the insurance for deposits in banks, as proposed in the Budget 2020-21. Earlier, deposits were insured up to ₹1 lakh; now insurance cover has risen to ₹5 lakh.

What does it mean to you, the depositor?

Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India and in case of failure of a bank, the corporation provides cover to bank deposits of customers.

If the bank in which you have deposited funds goes bankrupt, the DICGC will ensure that your deposits are now covered against such risk up to a maximum of ₹5 lakh.

All funds held in ‘the same capacity and right’, as defined by the DICGC, at the same bank are added together before deposit insurance is determined. But, if the funds are in different types of ownership or are deposited in separate banks they would then be separately insured.

9:20 AM

Bailout of Yes Bank a depositor one: JP Morgan

The bailout of Yes Bank is “a depositor one — not an equity one”, and the bailout will come at a large cut for equity holders, according to leading brokerage JP Morgan.

In a report on Yes Bank, it said the quasi-sovereign bailout (by SBI/LIC) “is a bondholder/depositor bailout and not an equity one, and hence today’s rally in the stock, where Yes Bank rose by 26 per cent compared to a flat Nifty is unjustified”.

“The new capital will likely come in at a steep discount to current share price, as forced ‘bailout’ investors will likely want a large cut for equity holders and it remains to be seen if AT1 at the bank will be called for dilution, as such a move could have implications for future similar issuances by private banks,” it said.

JP Morgan has cut the target price to Re 1. IANS