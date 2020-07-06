Business Live:

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

Mutual Fund investment in equity markets rises to ₹39,500 crore during first half of year

Mutual funds net invested nearly ₹39,500 crore in the stock markets in the first six months of 2020, more than four-times the amount infused in the year-ago period, as volatility and correction in the broader markets provided a good investment opportunity for investors.

Further, consistent SIP (systematic investment plan) inflows into equity funds gave fund managers a healthy stream of capital to keep buying quality companies, experts said.

This comes in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic related disruptions, a sharp slowdown in economic activity across the globe and a steep sell-off in equities in March 2020.