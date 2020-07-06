Business Live:

Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

9:30 AM

Mutual Fund investment in equity markets rises to ₹39,500 crore during first half of year

Mutual funds net invested nearly ₹39,500 crore in the stock markets in the first six months of 2020, more than four-times the amount infused in the year-ago period, as volatility and correction in the broader markets provided a good investment opportunity for investors.

Further, consistent SIP (systematic investment plan) inflows into equity funds gave fund managers a healthy stream of capital to keep buying quality companies, experts said.

This comes in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic related disruptions, a sharp slowdown in economic activity across the globe and a steep sell-off in equities in March 2020.

Read more
 

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 6, 2020 9:27:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/businesslive-6-july-2020/article31999070.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY